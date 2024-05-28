Open Menu

Universities Play Key Role In Job Creation, Sustainable Development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Universities (AUST) Professor Dr. Malik Mujaddid-ur-Rehman Tuesday said that universities can play a crucial role in creating employment opportunities for students and contributing to Pakistan's sustainable development. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

Dr. Mujaddid-ur-Rehman emphasized that stabilizing the country's economy is a collective responsibility, as Pakistan grapples with severe economic challenges, universities have a significant role in providing respectable employment to students through initiatives like freelancing courses.

He said that AUST has recently launched such courses, allowing participation from students in various departments, including IT, and children from different schools and colleges, the courses aim to help students secure respectable employment with excellent guidance from faculty.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted that future employment will become a significant challenge, with many degree holders currently facing unemployment. He asserted that universities are also facing financial crises and in response to this economic challenge, AUST has taken the initiative to offer freelancing classes to provide employment opportunities to students.

Dr. Mujaddid-ur-Rehman further pointed out that there are 262 universities in Pakistan, with over 2.8 million students enrolled. By promoting these students in various skills, universities can help them secure respectable employment. Abbottabad University of Science and Technology is playing a prominent role in this effort, aiming to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the job market, adding he said.

