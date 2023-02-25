UrduPoint.com

Universities' Representatives Departs For Study Tours In USA, Indonesia

Published February 25, 2023

Universities' representatives departs for study tours in USA, Indonesia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The representatives of selected universities of Pakistan including Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have departed for study tours in USA and Indonesia. During study tours, they will attend various events, exhibitions and workshops related to higher education for understanding modern technology, teaching models and methods.

The SAU spokesmen informed here on Saturday that USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), on behalf of University of Utah USA, had arranged these study tours for 40 representatives of the Higher Education Commission and Pakistani universities selected from across the country.

Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano and Dr. Muhammad Naeem Rajput from Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam are also the members of the Pakistani faculty. After arrival in the USA, the Pakistani faculty first visited the Teaching Fellows Institute (TFI) at the University of Alabama USA.

The spokesman informed that the purpose of the study tour of all representatives was to develop knowledge, skills, and abilities so that they can become effective teachers. The U.S. exchange training is being facilitated by higher education experts Dr. Claire Major, Dr. Steve Burian, Dr. Lisa Pawloski, and Dr. Karri Holley.

During stay in the USA, the Pakistani faculty will complete teaching and learning online courses as well as the high impact practices and collaborative learning workshops.

During stay, the participants will also observe the classrooms and teaching offices of the University of Alabama and other American colleges and universities based in Alabama and participate in a 'Master Trainer Workshop'.

The second study tour to Indonesia has brought together HEC and HESSA partner universities' representatives including Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito from Sindh Agriculture University to introduce successful models of student microenterprise development initiatives in Indonesian universities including Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia, Universitas Trunojoyo Madura and Universitas Ciputra.

In addition to meetings with relevant stakeholders in Indonesia, participants will attend an extensive training program to improve and develop student micro-enterprises in Pakistan. In this two-week exchange programme, the participants will also learn and transfer different models to their students and communities as the core technology of business skills.

The USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity is a partnership between the Government of Pakistan and USAID to address key challenges in the higher education sector. HESSA is collaborating with HEC and 16 partner universities to build their capacity and bridge the gap between graduate skills and 21st-century workplace needs.

