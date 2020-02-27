Universities, schools to remain closed on Feb 28

The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Sindh University, Jasmhoro and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam will remain closed from 27 to 28 February

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Sindh University, Jasmhoro and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam will remain closed from 27 to 28 February.

The measure has been taken for two days as precautionary measures due to Corona virus threat as per instruction of Sindh Government and the Secretary Universities and Boards Department on Thursday issued a notification in this regard.

The secretary also sent letters to all Vice Chancellors of the public sector universities of the province in this connection.

Earlier, Sindh Government had announced school holidays from February 28 to March 01, 2020 as a precautionary measure after emergence of one positive case of Corona virus in Karachi.