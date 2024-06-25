Universities Should Create Skilled Manpower: PU VC
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday said that it was the responsibility of the universities to create skillful manpower.
Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, University of Central Michigan, USA, Dr Wasim Haider, President of Pakistan Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineers, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Shuja, Director Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza, Acting Director ORIC, Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Deputy Director Dr Khalid Mehmood, researchers, faculty members and students were present.
Addressing a seminar on ‘Additive Manufacturing of Biomaterials’ organised by Punjab University Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) in collaboration with Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, VC Dr said that workshops, seminars and visits to industries were conducted for practical learning of PU students.
He said that ORIC’s team deserves congratulations for improvement in the ranking of PU. He said that the graduates of PU were rendering their services all over the world adding that all resources were being utilised to enable the students to work in the international market.
Dr Wasim Haider shed light on the topic. He said that the quality of education of PU was not less than international universities, adding Pakistani students had to use modern technology.
Prof Dr Saleem Shuja said that the students of the present era are fortunate in terms of resources. He said that students should take advantage of the opportunities by improving their skills.
Prof Dr Aqil Inam said that ORIC would continue to play its role in promoting research culture in PU. He said that according to the vision of the VC, ORIC was trying to promote global networking, industry and academia links.
