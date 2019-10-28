Universities' stand firmly in supporting Kashmiris right to self-determination

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):The higher educational institutions of the federal capital Monday expressed their resolve to stand firmly in supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination and their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

The universities also resolved to show solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The higher educational institutions condemned massive Indian atrocities and human rights' violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the universities of the federal capital were expressing their sympathies with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and showed absolute support for their struggle of just right to self-determination and freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces.

"The Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions," vice chancellors of the universities said while talking to APP.

The universities' heads in their separate messages told that the academicians and students all over the country were completely standing besides the government and their armed forces for highlighting the cause of Kashmir and Indian occupied forces human rights abuses.

They said, "We are endorsing the national narrative to strengthen the country's overall struggle for achieving freedom of the Kashmiri people." They said the entire nation was standing with the Kashmiri people at this stage when they were facing the worst kind of brutalities at the hands of the Hindu extremists.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is conducting special seminars, dialogues to express unity with the people of occupied Kashmir, who are living in curfew for over two months and are victims of Indian atrocities, oppression and injustice for over 72 years.

HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri said the commission and the academic fraternity also stands firmly in supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination as well as their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum spoke about the Pakistani people's deep attachment with the Kashmir issue and their determination to provide all possible sacrifices for making the freedom movement successful.

The students and the academicians, he added, will actively participate in the Kashmir Day's events at the national level.

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said the university would be among the leading ranks fighting for the rights of Kashmiris.

He emphasized on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

He said Kashmir issue was one of the issues of serious concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

He also called for arranging conference, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness and information about the disputes and miseries being faced by the Kashmiris.

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Rector Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, in his message, said it was the responsibility of Pakistanis to raise voice against the inhuman behaviour of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

He endorsed the support that people of Pakistan had extended to Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve their integral right to decide Kashmir's future through plebiscite in Indian occupied Kashmir as per UN resolutions passed in 1948.� He said in today's era, it was most unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic rights through continuous act of tyranny by successive Indian governments, including the present attempt by the BJP government to end the special status of Kashmir.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Rector Lt General (R) Naweed Zaman said the teachers and students were standing with the people of Kashmir to express their sympathies with them.

"We strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian army in the occupied Kashmir," he added and said the increasing number of Indian atrocities in the Kashmir was unacceptable.

Riphah International University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anis Ahmed said after the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by India, Pakistan should take all necessary measures for the rights of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.