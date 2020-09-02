UrduPoint.com
Universities' Teachers For Amendment In University Act

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:08 PM

All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) has demanded the provincial government for making amendments in Universities Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) has demanded the provincial government for making amendments in Universities Act.

Prof Dr. Imtiaz, Dr. Hazir and Dr. Sami had visited Governor House, Higher education Department (HED) and KP Assembly and conducted meetings with the concerned officials for fulfillment of their demands.

They met with PA to Chancellor (Governor) and handed over the letter about the required amendments in the universities act, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

They also met with the Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaliqur Rehman and discussed the issues of BPS faculty and asked him for the required amendments in the KP universities act.

They also visited the offices of Secretary Education and Special Secretary Education and handed over the letters to them.

They hoped that government will consider their application and will made necessary amendments in universities act soon.

