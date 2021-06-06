UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universities To Reopen From June 7 In KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Universities to reopen from June 7 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :All the higher educational institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be reopened from June 7 (Monday).

Higher Education Department KP has issued notification to reopen all public and private sector universities under strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The higher education department had decided to close all the higher educational institutional due to COVID-19 where rate of corona cases were reported 5 percent.

Similarly, Elementary and Secondary Education has issued notification to reopen educational institutions in 30 districts across the province and the remaining will open where the rate of corona patients reduce to 5 percent.

NCOC has notified that educational institutions will be opened only in those districts where COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5 percent while in districts where positivity rate is higher than 5 percent educational institutions would remain closed.

Teachers and other staff vaccination, hand washing facilities, proper social distancing, sitting arrangements, proper ventilation of classes, sanitation and orientation of students has also been directed.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education June All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

18 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

18 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

22 seconds ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

24 seconds ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.