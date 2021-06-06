Universities to reopen from June 7 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :All the higher educational institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be reopened from June 7 (Monday).

Higher Education Department KP has issued notification to reopen all public and private sector universities under strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The higher education department had decided to close all the higher educational institutional due to COVID-19 where rate of corona cases were reported 5 percent.

Similarly, Elementary and Secondary Education has issued notification to reopen educational institutions in 30 districts across the province and the remaining will open where the rate of corona patients reduce to 5 percent.

NCOC has notified that educational institutions will be opened only in those districts where COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5 percent while in districts where positivity rate is higher than 5 percent educational institutions would remain closed.

Teachers and other staff vaccination, hand washing facilities, proper social distancing, sitting arrangements, proper ventilation of classes, sanitation and orientation of students has also been directed.