Universities to set up Kashmir Learning Centres for study, research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Public and private sector universities across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will set up ‘Kashmir Learning Centres’ to advance the study and research on Kashmir, especially with respect to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision to the effect was taken during a virtual interactive session of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick with around 150 heads of the higher education institutions.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Executive Director Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum and HEC Commission Member Dr Ehsanullah Kakar also attended the meeting held on Sunday.

Addressing the forum, SAPM Mushaal Mullick underlined that the Kashmir issue had a deep connection with peace in South Asia and the emotions of Pakistani people. “Where the political, religious and human rights voices of Kashmir are being silenced by the coercive forces, we have to become the voice of Kashmir,” she emphasised.

The SAPM stated that the academia had a great role in projecting the Kashmir cause through academic and research activities as well as arts and culture studies.

She underlined the need for sensitising the Pakistani youth about the magnitude of the Kashmir dispute and their role in countering the Indian narrative through which India tries to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement and levels baseless accusations against Pakistan.

HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed urged the universities to promote academic activities and research to disseminate the true story of Kashmir and the struggle of Kashmiri people.

He stressed the need for universities’ role in effectively countering the Indian propaganda against the Kashmir freedom movement and its anti-Pakistan narrative.

The vice chancellors highlighted the multifaceted efforts their universities were undertaking to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Sharing insights into ongoing projects, research endeavours, and community engagement programmes, they emphasised the significance of a unified approach.

They underscored a shared commitment to collaboratively design and execute initiatives, fostering greater awareness and support for the Kashmir cause among students, faculty, and the wider community.

Earlier, HEC Adviser (Quality Assurance and Global Engagement) Awais Ahmed briefed the participants about the agenda of SAPM’s interaction with the university heads.

Sharing the action points that have been planned for the higher education institutions to carry forward in this regard, he stressed the need for projecting the Kashmir cause through arts and cultural activities, engaging youth clubs, holding inter-university competitions, and using digital media.