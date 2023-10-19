Open Menu

Universities Urged To Advance Research On Dream Analysis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Universities urged to advance research on dream analysis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Clinical psychologist Professor Dr. Asghar Ali Shah has urged the universities to advance research on dream analysis as it would be significant progress in psychology and mental health treatment.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Dr. Asghar explained that dreams can provide valuable insights for addressing psychological issues.

He noted that patients often find it easier to share dreams with therapists rather than actual events.

He said that therapists can then more easily identify issues based on dream symbols and meanings. "Dream analysis allows patients to open up about inner thoughts freely, without guilt," he added.

He highlighted the long history of studying dreams, noting Muslim scholar Ibn Sirin's work on dream interpretation in the 7th century and later Sigmund Freud's identification of dreams as representing the fulfillment of repressed wishes.

Dr. Asghar stressed the need for clinical psychologists to develop advanced skills in interpreting dreams and their symbols. He stated this expertise could greatly assist psychological therapy.

Universities have a key role to play in advancing research methodologies for analyzing dream content, Dr. Asghar said adding that multidisciplinary research engaging scholars of psychology, and religious studies can lead to progress in evidenced-based models.

He stated that prioritizing dream research has enormous potential for improving mental health treatment and deeper study of dreams should be an important goal for the field of psychology.

Related Topics

Century Progress Lead Muslim Share

Recent Stories

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" i ..

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Secta ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Sectary-General of Holy Quran Acade ..

45 minutes ago
 TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen techn ..

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..

1 hour ago
 AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

2 hours ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

2 hours ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

2 hours ago
UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

4 hours ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

4 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan