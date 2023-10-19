Universities urged to advance research on dream analysis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Clinical psychologist Professor Dr. Asghar Ali Shah has urged the universities to advance research on dream analysis as it would be significant progress in psychology and mental health treatment.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Dr. Asghar explained that dreams can provide valuable insights for addressing psychological issues.

He noted that patients often find it easier to share dreams with therapists rather than actual events.

He said that therapists can then more easily identify issues based on dream symbols and meanings. "Dream analysis allows patients to open up about inner thoughts freely, without guilt," he added.

He highlighted the long history of studying dreams, noting Muslim scholar Ibn Sirin's work on dream interpretation in the 7th century and later Sigmund Freud's identification of dreams as representing the fulfillment of repressed wishes.

Dr. Asghar stressed the need for clinical psychologists to develop advanced skills in interpreting dreams and their symbols. He stated this expertise could greatly assist psychological therapy.

Universities have a key role to play in advancing research methodologies for analyzing dream content, Dr. Asghar said adding that multidisciplinary research engaging scholars of psychology, and religious studies can lead to progress in evidenced-based models.

He stated that prioritizing dream research has enormous potential for improving mental health treatment and deeper study of dreams should be an important goal for the field of psychology.