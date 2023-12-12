Universities urged to provide job-oriented education to students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The speakers have emphasized the universities must provide job oriented and quality education to students so that they can easily avail job opportunities in the public and private sector organizations on merit.

They said this at the inaugural ceremony of SMIU Job Fest-23, organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling of the varsity on Tuesday.

The job fest was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi along with Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU by cutting a ribbon. Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Sadia Akram, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi and Dr. Afshan Rubab, Additional Secretary of Universities and Boards, Government of Sindh were also present on the occasion.

In his speech as a chief guest Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi said although at present economic conditions are challenging for all sectors in the country, despite that fact, talented graduates could easily avail job opportunities in public as well as public sector organizations.

Appreciating the SMIU Job Fest he said the administration of SMIU has provided a great opportunity to its graduates and final year students, therefore, these initiatives may prove beneficial for industry as well, as they could recruit most talented and learned graduates from here. “It is a good omen in these circumstances that a wide variety of companies related to IT, banking sector, human resources, social development, textile and higher education related organizations are invited,” Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi remarked and added he appreciated services of Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, who encourages and creates these career opportunities for SMIU’s graduates.

Dr. Sahrai, in his speech, said SMI is a unique institution in the country that had set its manifesto 139 years ago by saying “Enter to Learn-Go forth to Serve,” and SMIU still believes in it and takes efforts to prepare such students who could serve the nation and country like their predecessors. Adding to it, the vice chancellor said besides the said motto, in present age we also say that “we are receiving students as customers and sending them as a product.”

He further said SMI University is merely 12 years old, but it has set remarkable examples in grooming its students according to the needs of the present day and providing jobs to them. Last year about 100 students were recruited by about 30 companies during the SMIU Job Fest, and this time, about 300 alumni and final year students are appearing before 32 companies.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU has also an incubation center at its I.T. Tower that trains its students and outside persons, who are willing to start their own job. The vice chancellor expressed gratitude to the respectable guests and companies who honoured their invitation and attended the ceremony. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai also appreciated Muhammad Naeem, Director Student Affairs and Counselling of SMIU for organising successful SMIU Job Fest.

Earlier Muhammad Naeem, Director Student Affairs and Counselling in his welcome address said the main objective of organising this job fest was to facilitated SMIU’s graduates in finding job opportunities. He thanked to Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai for encouraging and supporting them in organising the job fest.

Later on, the guests visited stalls of different companies and talked the employers about the scope, and job positions they were offering to SMIU graduates. The ceremony was attended by deans, chairpersons. faculty and administrative officials and students of SMIU in a large number.