Universities vital places to bring positive change in society: President IIUI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Monday said that universities were the most influential places to bring positive change in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Monday said that universities were the most influential places to bring positive change in the society.

He was addressing the closing session of a workshop titled "improving teaching and learning at IIUI: practical resources for teachers" organized here at Faisal Masjid Campus by the Vice President (Academics) office.

The participants attended the lectures and session on the topics of course and lesson planning, effective teaching methodologies, professional values and goals of practice, and students' feedback.

In his address, President IIUI said that universities were the hubs of learning where nations decide their fate of a bright teacher. "Same is the vision that IIUI must be the leading institution to deliver to the society" he added.

IIUI President, talking about the progress and development of the university in all fields, said that training, workshops and active participation of the IIUI community in this regard were the most important steps towards the goal of academic excellence and improved university standards.

He said training and workshops were vital for academic progress as these were the source of introducing new teaching techniques and ethics to faculty. The IIUI President also desired that next sessions for the Heads of the Departments and rest of the faculty shall be organized within the faculties.

Dr. Hathal said the IIUI management was striving to make IIUI the most shining one among the leading universities of the world that is why special emphasis has been given upon training, interaction and exchange of experiences.

He said we have set our goals to excel in the fields of research, academic excellence, infrastructural development and student facilitation. He called upon the IIUI community to be devoted to teamwork, put aside the differences and build trust among each other for the cause of university.

On the occasion, in his closing remarks, the chief organizer and IIUI Vice President, Professor Dr. Ayaz Afsar said that the purpose of the workshop was to prepare resources through master trainers to implement the same vision and techniques in faculties and departments.

He reiterated his resolve that the efforts would continue to improve effective teaching learning at university. He thanked IIUI President for sparing time to address the workshop and vowed that frequency of such workshops shall be increased in future in the light of the vision of the IIU President.

The ceremony was also attended by Deans, DGs, senior faculty members, Director Academics, Director IPD and other relevant officials.

The workshop resource persons included Professor Dr. Samina Malik, Vice President Academics and an educationist, Dr. Aneel Salman from COMSAT, Dr. Sobia Shujat from Bahria University and Dr. Fouzia Ajmal from the education department, IIUI. The organizing team members included Dr. Muhammad Sheeraz Dasti, Kashif Suhail Malik, Dr. Nadeem Shiekh, Dr. Shazia Naureen, Dr. Aoosa Kanwal, Naushen Syed and Shah Nawaz Khokhar.