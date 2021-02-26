UrduPoint.com
Universities Will Continue To Operate As Per HEC Guidelines

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Universities will continue to operate as per HEC guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has clarified that all universities will continue to operate as per guidelines issued by the HEC earlier.

In a statement on Friday, HEC said that the recent announcement of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is about resumption of a regular school week of 5 days for urban centers of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. Earlier schools in these cities were restricted to a 3-day school week by NCOC in view of a high prevalence of COVID-19. NCOC has removed these restrictions following a fresh assessment of the prevailing situation in these cities.

It is reiterated that all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will continue academic and research operations in accordance with the relevant instructions already provided by the HEC in the following Covid-19 guidance notes.

(a) HEC Policy Guidance Note # 8; Further Guidance w.e.f. November 26, 2020 which is available at https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/HEC Announcements/Documents/nCoVirus/Further-Guidance-HEIs.pdf and (b) Strategy for Gradual Opening of HEIs, revised September 2, 2020 available at https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/HECAnnouncements/Documents/nCoVirus/Reopening-of-HEIs.pdfHealth and safety guidelines communicated by the HEC or prescribed by the Government should be implemented strictly and will remain effective until and unless modified.

Universities are advised to seek further guidance, if required, from the Chair or the provincial/regional members of the Covid-19 Oversight Committee or email at mgbhatti@hec.gov.pk

