University approves academic curriculum for various programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) approved academia and curriculum for various programme in its 11th meeting of the board of Faculties (BoF) of Sciences and Social Sciences on Friday.

The BoF meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor SBBWU Prof Dr Safia Ahmed discussed matters related to academia and curriculum for urdu, Islamic Studies, Physics and Pakistan Studies, education, Bioinformatics, Biochemistry, and Economics.

They made recommendations to be placed in the Academic Council meeting of the varsity.

Those who attended the BoF include Vice-Chancellor Sarhad University Prof Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, VC City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar Prof Dr Syed Minhaj-ul-Hasan, Prof Dr Fida Younis Khattak (R) Professor of Physics and Artificial Intelligence, Pak-Austria Technical University, Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur, and other members.