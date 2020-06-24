University approves new degree programmes, regulations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Academic Council of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology (MNS UET) approved new degree programmes, curricula and all rules and regulations regarding online admissions, exams and online mode of education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Academic Council of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology (MNS UET) approved new degree programmes, curricula and all rules and regulations regarding online admissions, exams and online mode of education.

The methodology to teach the Holy Quran to all undergraduate programs was also formulated. The approval to launch University own Research Journal was also granted in the Council's meeting.

The third meeting of Academic Council approved curricula of BS Civil Engineering, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Chemistry, MPhil in Civil Engineering and PhD in Chemical Engineering degree programmes. All these programmes are likely to start from Fall 2020.

Further, all rules and regulations regarding online admission, online exam and online mode of education due to the situation arisen by COVID-19 were also approved.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Aamir Ijaz also talked about annual progress of all departments, research productivity and improvement in online mode of education. HEC ranked all the universities regarding their online education readiness and MNS UET scored 84% marks in HEC ranking. More than 50 IF journal publications were published by the faculty members of MNS UET during academic year 2019-20.

In spite of scarcity of space University has been able to start new market driven Engineering and Technology programmes and at the moment it is offering BSc degree programmes in Electrical and Chemical Engineering, Engineering and Technology in the disciplines of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical, BCSC, BSc Mathematics and Physics, BBA and MSc in Mathematics and Physics along with two MPhil Programmes in Chemical and Electrical Engineering.