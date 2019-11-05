UrduPoint.com
University Clerk Arrested Over Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:17 PM

Anti Corruption establishment has arrested a Agri-university clerk over taking bribe money

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption establishment has arrested a Agri-university clerk over taking bribe money.

ACE authorities on Tuesday said that complainant Khalid Mehmood Awan resident of Ahmadpur Khushab said in his application to Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman that Abdul Kareem, the clerk of Agricultural University Rawalpindi, Khushab Campus has taken Rs 60,000 from him.

The said clerk further demanded another amount per month and threatened him that admissions of his children will be cancelled from the University.

On the direction of Regional Director ACE; the assistant director (Investigation) Atif Shoukat under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Hasnain Ahmad Anwar has conducted raid at a hotel and arrested the clerk Abdul Kareem along with the bribe amount.

