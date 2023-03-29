UrduPoint.com

University College Of Management And Sciences (UCMS) Seminar, Rally Expresses Solidarity With Pak Army, Security Personnel

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 09:36 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :University College of Management and Sciences (UCMS) Khanewal on Wednesday organized a seminar and took out a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces and security personnel.

Campus Director Dr. Shafqat Hussain presided over the seminar and heaped praise on Pakistan Army and police for their numerous sacrifices in serving the country.

He said that the nation was proud of Pakistan Army who always defended the motherland against external threats with bravery. He also lauded on police and other law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in fight against criminals.

Chairman Computer Science Department Dr Amjad Hussain, Manager Accounts and Finance Mubaahir Ahmad and Additional Registrar Ashfaq Ahmad paid glowing tribute to Shuhada of Pakistan armed forces and police.

A large number of students besides UCMS officials attended the seminar and participated in the rally.

