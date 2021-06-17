UrduPoint.com
University Grid Transformer To Be Functional After Re-hydration Process: PESCO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:44 PM

University Grid transformer to be functional after re-hydration process: PESCO

A new power transformer has been installed at 132 KV Peshawar University Town Grid Station and its rehydration has been started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A new power transformer has been installed at 132 KV Peshawar University Town Grid Station and its rehydration has been started.

It said rehabilitation work on the new transformer was in full swing round the clock to replace the defective power transformers, said a PESCO statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan personally supervised the rehabilitation process and issued necessary directions for its early completion.

PESCO assures that power supply will be restored very soon on permanent basis from 11 KV University Campus, Engineering University, Agriculture University, Achini-1,2,Hayatabad-5, (Ring Road), Gharibabad,Rahatabad,Rahatabad-2, Jamaluddin Afghani, Old Bara Road, Canal Town, Tajabad, Malakandher feeders.

Pesco has thanked its consumers and media for extending support during the rehabilitation work and the transformer would be fully functional after two days of rehydration process.

