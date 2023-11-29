University holds symposium on violence against women

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) An online international symposium was organised by the Department of Sociology, Government College for Women University (GCWU), Sialkot, in connection with the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women observance, on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Yasir Manj, in his opening remarks, told the participants about the aims and objectives of the symposium.

Dr Lamprina Gioti of Aristotle University of Greece said in her address that like in other regions of the world, the incidents of violence against women were also increasing in Europe. According to a review report, published by the European Union's Fundamental Human Rights Agency, the United Kingdom was the most affected country in the European Union in terms of violence and sexual harassment against women.

Nabeel Tirmizi of Asia Pacific Institute of Broadcasting, Malaysia, shed light on gender-based violence and the role of media in detail.

Dr. Muhammad Asim of the University of Texas presented a review report on malnourished women and their problems.

Dr. Adnan Adil, chairperson of the Department of Psychology, emphasised the importance of counseling for diseases, caused by psychological violence against women and their prevention.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Tarar, chairman Sociology Department, Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Dr. Qaiser Khalid from the Punjab University, said that violence against women was a global problem and required special attention and effective action plan to prevent it.

At the end of the symposium, the special guest, Vice Chancellor GCWU Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi thanked all the national and international guests and said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to raise voice over violence against women around the world and make people aware of it and to end the menace.

Women faculty, staff and students participated in the online symposium through zoom link.