University holds traffic rules awareness seminar in Murree

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, an awareness seminar on traffic rules was conducted at Kohsar University's Kashmir Point campus in Murree, on Wednesday.

According to the University Spokesperson, the Chief Traffic Officer of District Murree, Mughees Ahmed Hashmi delivered a lecture to the university students on the importance of road safety. Other expert professors also shared their insights during the seminar.

The seminar aimed to educate the attendees about the benefits and rules of using the road particularly for the influx of tourists visiting the scenic town of Murree.

"The seminar is part of our efforts to implement traffic rules and improve the overall traffic system for the convenience of both tourists and the local population," a university spokesperson said.

The event was organized to promote road safety awareness and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the Murree region which often faces congestion during peak tourist seasons.

