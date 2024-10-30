University Holds Traffic Rules Awareness Seminar In Murree
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, an awareness seminar on traffic rules was conducted at Kohsar University's Kashmir Point campus in Murree, on Wednesday.
According to the University Spokesperson, the Chief Traffic Officer of District Murree, Mughees Ahmed Hashmi delivered a lecture to the university students on the importance of road safety. Other expert professors also shared their insights during the seminar.
The seminar aimed to educate the attendees about the benefits and rules of using the road particularly for the influx of tourists visiting the scenic town of Murree.
"The seminar is part of our efforts to implement traffic rules and improve the overall traffic system for the convenience of both tourists and the local population," a university spokesperson said.
The event was organized to promote road safety awareness and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the Murree region which often faces congestion during peak tourist seasons.
APP/mza/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Murree markets50 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 strengthens hotel safety measures10 minutes ago
-
Public urged to cooperate for successful polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Tank dies at LRH11 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons visits district jail Bhakkar11 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA directed to take coping measures for improving capital’s air quality11 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach 11 with 141 new cases41 minutes ago
-
NOCs of 19 petrol pumps,hospital approved:41 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's team to hold 'Open Court' tomorrow50 minutes ago
-
Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle50 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:50 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz due in Doha today for a two-day official visit51 minutes ago