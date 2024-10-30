Open Menu

University Holds Traffic Rules Awareness Seminar In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM

University holds traffic rules awareness seminar in Murree

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, an awareness seminar on traffic rules was conducted at Kohsar University's Kashmir Point campus in Murree, on Wednesday.

According to the University Spokesperson, the Chief Traffic Officer of District Murree, Mughees Ahmed Hashmi delivered a lecture to the university students on the importance of road safety. Other expert professors also shared their insights during the seminar.

The seminar aimed to educate the attendees about the benefits and rules of using the road particularly for the influx of tourists visiting the scenic town of Murree.

"The seminar is part of our efforts to implement traffic rules and improve the overall traffic system for the convenience of both tourists and the local population," a university spokesperson said.

The event was organized to promote road safety awareness and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the Murree region which often faces congestion during peak tourist seasons.

APP/mza/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Murree Road Traffic Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

14 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

14 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

14 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

14 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

14 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

14 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

15 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan