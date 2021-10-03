UrduPoint.com

University In Every District To Provide Opportunities To Students: CM Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:00 PM

University in every district to provide opportunities to students: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the relevant authority to complete the process of filling up the vacant posts of college principals as soon as possible and said that merit should be ensured in the appointment of controllers and secretaries of education boards.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed the matters related to the Higher Education department.

He said that a university in every district would provide better opportunities for higher education to the students especially the female students adding that establishment of Indus University in Rajanpur would fulfil the long standing demand of the people of the area.

Universities would also be established in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Gujranwala and other districts, he added.

He said that University of Taunsa and Women University in DG Khan would remove the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

CM was briefed about the progress of setting up of 15 new universities in the province. During the meeting the public-private partnership and joint venture in establishing new universities in Punjab were also discussed.

The meeting also decided to introduce the concept of Smart University in the province besides giving principle approval to make further recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) across the province.

Usman Buzdar was further informed that 197 higher education projects would be completed at a sum ofRs 15 billion across the province. The process of transfer of land for 21 new colleges out of 88 had been completed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Kasur Gujranwala Progress Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Attock Women Merit Packaging Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

17 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Ug ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Uganda

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.