University in every district to provide opportunities to students: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the relevant authority to complete the process of filling up the vacant posts of college principals as soon as possible and said that merit should be ensured in the appointment of controllers and secretaries of education boards.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed the matters related to the Higher Education department.

He said that a university in every district would provide better opportunities for higher education to the students especially the female students adding that establishment of Indus University in Rajanpur would fulfil the long standing demand of the people of the area.

Universities would also be established in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Gujranwala and other districts, he added.

He said that University of Taunsa and Women University in DG Khan would remove the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

CM was briefed about the progress of setting up of 15 new universities in the province. During the meeting the public-private partnership and joint venture in establishing new universities in Punjab were also discussed.

The meeting also decided to introduce the concept of Smart University in the province besides giving principle approval to make further recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) across the province.

Usman Buzdar was further informed that 197 higher education projects would be completed at a sum ofRs 15 billion across the province. The process of transfer of land for 21 new colleges out of 88 had been completed.