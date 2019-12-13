University in every district under PTI govt: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said one university would be established in each district of Punjab during the next 10 years and the government has chalked out a plan in this regard.

In separate meetings with Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, vice chancellors of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad here at the Governor's House on Friday, he said Combined Online Admission System would be launched by the next year for admissions in all universities.

Talking to the vice chancellors, the governor said the government had prepared a 10-year road map under which a university in every district of Punjab and an international standard university at divisional level would be established.

He said work was in progress on eight universities in the first year of this project.

He said all appointments in universities from vice chancellor to the lowest grade were being made on 100 per cent merit for the very first time in the history of the province.

Sarwar said it was a responsibility of the vice chancellors to ensure merit and transparency in the universities, adding any lapse would not be tolerated.

During a meeting with Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, the governor said that Pakistan was getting on its feet economically following the effective measures taken by the government for economic revival.

He said international economic institutions were also supporting Pakistan and Insha Allah Pakistan would be pulled out of economic and other crises, and all the promises with people will be fulfilled.

He said the government had saved the country from bankruptcy through well- conceived economic policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.