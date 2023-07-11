University not only educational institution but also source of future protection: Wali Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that the establishment of the University of Technology like other universities in Balochistan was the need of the hour.

If we do not create harmony with the ever-changing science and technology in this fast-paced and advanced era of Info-Tech and biotech, we will be left behind in every race of life, he said adding that we have to transfer our current system to modern science and technology keeping in minds the requirements of artificial intelligence.

He expressed these views while talking to University of Loralai Vice Chancellor Dr.

Ehsanullah Kakar and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai at Governor House Quetta.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan said that the university was not only an educational institution but also a source of protection for future generations saying that along with modern education, we also needed modern skills.

For this, the role of Balochistan public sector universities and technical institutions was very important, he mentioned.

He said that we have to work on a revolutionary basis to bring the University of Loralai to par with the good universities across the country.