University Of Agriculture DIKhan's Budget 2023-24 Approved

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The third senate meeting of the University of Agriculture (UAD) was held and approved the university's budget for 2023-24.

The meeting was presided over by Provincial Minister of Higher education and Law Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Professor Dr. Shakibullah, Registrar of Agriculture University Abdul Basit Khan, Director Finance Agriculture University Johar Zaman, Secretary HED, Additional Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary Establishment, representative HEC, Additional Secretary Agriculture, PS to Governor, and other Senate members participated.

During the meeting Director of Finance, Agriculture University, Johar Zaman informed the Senate members in detail about the budget which was appreciated by all the senate members and approved the annual budget of the agricultural university for 2023/24.

In the senate meeting, the chairperson and senate members appreciated vice chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah for running the university successfully despite the limited resources.

