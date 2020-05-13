UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Approves Two Researches, Development Cells To Address Agri Challenges

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad approves two researches, development cells to address agri challenges

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Academic Council has approved two research and development cells including Locust Research Cell and Organic Agriculture Cell that will help the country to address agricultural challenges

Presiding over a meeting, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that locust cell will work under auspices of Department of Entomology and Organic Agriculture Cell will be established at Department of Agronomy.

Presiding over a meeting, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that locust cell will work under auspices of Department of Entomology and Organic Agriculture Cell will be established at Department of Agronomy.

The meeting also approved BS Computer Sciences and BS Mathematics at sub-campus Okara-Depalpur and BS Animal Sciences at Toba Tek Singh campus.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that amid the current situation of COVID-19, online classes are in full swings, enabling students to carry on their academic work as an initiative to encourage social distancing.

Tens of the thousands of students have registered in the online class system.

He said that different leaning management system, YouTube, LMS, and Zoom etc. are being used by the faculty and students.

He said that locust has become second coronavirus for the food security.

He stressed upon the need to work on war footing to fight the crisis to ensure the food security. He said after the 27 years, it has hit crops at the huge level.

He said that they have kicked off a research work on locust life history, attacked areas, critical stage to hit for low pesticide, management techniques, potential threats, effect of climate changes, and mitigation strategies.

He also directed the Director Research to come up with the proposal of establishment of nano fertilizer cell.

