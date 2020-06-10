University of Agriculture Faisalabad approves its budget

University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Finance and Planning Committee has approved Rs10.965 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Finance and Planning Committee has approved Rs10.965 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Under which, HEC recurring budget was Rs 5.293 billion while Rs 3 billion has been earmarked as development budget from the Federal and Punjab governments and Rs 2.373 billion for research.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf in which Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda here Wednesday.

Unveiling the further details of the budget, the meeting okayed Rs 45 million for the Water Management Research Center, Rs 19.882 million for Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Rs11.28 million for Financial Assistance, and Rs 12.78 million for sports.

He hoped that the projects of Pak Korea Agriculture Center and Nutrition Center would likely be approved by the federal government.

The locust cell and small implement project was expected to be given nod by the Punjab government.

He said that the 7,000 students out of 30,000 were awarded scholarship to continue their studies.

He said that under the current situation of COVID-19, the number of the scholarships could be enhanced to help out the student from under privileged background.

He was of the view that USDA Endowment Fund that was set up from Rs 650 million had stretched to Rs 931 million that was paving a way for tangible research and technology transfer.

Treasurer Umar Saeed presented the budget that was approved.

He said the university was bringing the revolutionary steps to address the issues of the campus community as well as farming community.

He said that in the modern era, only knowledge based economies are excelling across the globe.

HEC Director Account Samar Sabstain, Finance Department Punjab Director Audit Gul Faraz Minhas;, Deputy Secretary Agriculture Rana Naeem Khalid, Dr Nasir Awan, Dr Mehmood Ahmad Randhawa, Irfan Abbas, Dr Abdul Wahid and Dr Isa Khan attended the meeting.