UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Approves Its Budget

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:49 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad approves its budget

University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Finance and Planning Committee has approved Rs10.965 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Finance and Planning Committee has approved Rs10.965 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Under which, HEC recurring budget was Rs 5.293 billion while Rs 3 billion has been earmarked as development budget from the Federal and Punjab governments and Rs 2.373 billion for research.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf in which Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda here Wednesday.

Unveiling the further details of the budget, the meeting okayed Rs 45 million for the Water Management Research Center, Rs 19.882 million for Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Rs11.28 million for Financial Assistance, and Rs 12.78 million for sports.

He hoped that the projects of Pak Korea Agriculture Center and Nutrition Center would likely be approved by the federal government.

The locust cell and small implement project was expected to be given nod by the Punjab government.

He said that the 7,000 students out of 30,000 were awarded scholarship to continue their studies.

He said that under the current situation of COVID-19, the number of the scholarships could be enhanced to help out the student from under privileged background.

He was of the view that USDA Endowment Fund that was set up from Rs 650 million had stretched to Rs 931 million that was paving a way for tangible research and technology transfer.

Treasurer Umar Saeed presented the budget that was approved.

He said the university was bringing the revolutionary steps to address the issues of the campus community as well as farming community.

He said that in the modern era, only knowledge based economies are excelling across the globe.

HEC Director Account Samar Sabstain, Finance Department Punjab Director Audit Gul Faraz Minhas;, Deputy Secretary Agriculture Rana Naeem Khalid, Dr Nasir Awan, Dr Mehmood Ahmad Randhawa, Irfan Abbas, Dr Abdul Wahid and Dr Isa Khan attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Student Nasir HEC From Government Billion Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.