University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranges wheat harvesting ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday arranged wheat harvesting ceremony at its Directorate of Farms.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan who was flanked by a large number of faculty members inaugurated wheat harvesting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar said that last year, the country imported 3 million tonnes of the wheat that was a matter of the grave concern for the country. He said that although this year, the weather was good but fertilizer shortage issue caused an effect on production. He said that UAF, in collaboration with Washington State University, was testing 30 new varieties of wheat resistant to climate. He said that 22,000 students of UAF visited the doorsteps of farmers across the province to make them aware of modern trends in wheat sowing on the direction of Punjab government.

He stressed upon the scientists to develop short stature and climate resilient varieties for the food security of the country. He said that the step will help increase per acre productivity and income of the farming community. He said that with the passage of time, the area of wheat was being converted into the other crops due to profitability. He said that the wheat mixed with maize flour must be promoted to improve the health of the people.

Director Farms Dr Haroon Zaman said that the university was taking all possible steps to promote the latest technology of agriculture to ensure food security.