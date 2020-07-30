UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Assigns Additional Duties To Academic Staff

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) assigned additional duties to the following academic staff here on Thursday

According to a notification, Dr Riaz from the Faculty of Animal Husbandry has been assigned additional duties of foreign students adviser. Whereas, Dr Abdul Naveed from the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) has been assigned the duties of senior tutor.

Moreover, the governor has nominated Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Muhammad Asgahr Bajwa as member syndicate.

Dr Naveed is performing duties as a senior tutor office after the retirement of Dr Athar Javed and Dr Naveed is given duties of foreign students adviser after the retirement of Dr Tahir Siddique.

In the syndicate elections held the other day, Dr Qamar Bilal was elected as member to the professor slot, Dr Muhammad Arshad as member on associate professor slot, Dr Sidra Ijaz on assistant professor slot, and Wasi Bajwa on lecturer slot.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated the official on their new assignments and hoped that they would work with full devotion for the uplift of the university.

