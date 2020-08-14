University of Agriculture Faisalabad celebrates Independence Day

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated the Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated the Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Friday.

The day was dawned with prayers for prosperity of the country at the UAF central mosque while a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Iqbal Auditorium that was administrated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

Speaking on the occasion, he said:" The country was achieved after great sacrifices, now it is our responsibility to play due role in development and prosperity of the country." He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave the message of unity, faith and discipline to the nation.

On this occasion, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said:" We have to make efforts for development ofthe country, adding that the university was taking steps to produce trained manpower for progressof the country.