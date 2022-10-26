UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Constitutes Teams For Wheat Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 09:46 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad constitutes teams for wheat campaign

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has constituted different teams for nine-day wheat campaign commencing from October 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has constituted different teams for nine-day wheat campaign commencing from October 28.

The drive will begin in collaboration with Agriculture Extension Department in order to inform the farming community about latest trends and to increase the per acre productivity. The students under the supervision of experts will team up in the assigned areas.

As many as 50,000 students from different agricultural universities of the province including 30,000 students from University of Agriculture Faisalabad will visit agricultural fields in the different districts of the Punjab.

Addressing a capacity building workshop of the students relating to campaign, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that they will inform the farming community about latest methods relating to sowing, water, cultivation, eradication of weeds and harvesting etc.

He said last year, the government launched a wheat campaign in collaboration with agricultural universities to attract farmers towards latest methods in wheat cultivation. He said that this year, it is expanded and 50,000 students from three agricultural universities of the province will visit the villages across the provinces.

He said that 30,000 students from UAF, 12,000 from PMAS Arid Agriculture University and 8,000 from Agriculture University Multan will visit the fields of the farmers. He said that to deal with the effects of climate change, work is going on in UAF on high-quality varieties of wheat, which will increase the production per acre.

Director General Agricultural Extension Anjum Ali Bhuttar said that the extension department is determined to deliver agricultural recommendations to 22,000 villages. He said that research work should be reached at farmers' fields.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar said that in order to get better results of wheat campaign, the farmers have to be attracted to the modern method. He said that campaign would help the students get first-hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems also.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that like the previous year, the university is committed to reach out the farming community for the purpose. He told that the university would provide free of cost quality seeds to the farmers of flood-hit areas as a step towards rehabilitation and food security. He said that the university is taking all possible measures for agricultural uplift.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Agriculture Visit October All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Japan, Lithuania Become Strategic Partners, Launch ..

Japan, Lithuania Become Strategic Partners, Launch Security Dialogue - Prime Min ..

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan should revisit its western liberal politi ..

Pakistan should revisit its western liberal political governance, chalk-out indi ..

41 seconds ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Says 'Always' Ready to ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says 'Always' Ready to Meet With Lavrov

44 seconds ago
 Hungary Hopes US, Russia to 'Seriously' Consider M ..

Hungary Hopes US, Russia to 'Seriously' Consider Meeting on Ukraine - Top Diplom ..

49 seconds ago
 Sheikhupura murders: Court sends accused to jail o ..

Sheikhupura murders: Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

16 minutes ago
 Europe to Experience Social, Economic Bruises This ..

Europe to Experience Social, Economic Bruises This Winter, Next Winter May Be Ha ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.