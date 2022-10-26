University of Agriculture Faisalabad constitutes teams for wheat campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has constituted different teams for nine-day wheat campaign commencing from October 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has constituted different teams for nine-day wheat campaign commencing from October 28.

The drive will begin in collaboration with Agriculture Extension Department in order to inform the farming community about latest trends and to increase the per acre productivity. The students under the supervision of experts will team up in the assigned areas.

As many as 50,000 students from different agricultural universities of the province including 30,000 students from University of Agriculture Faisalabad will visit agricultural fields in the different districts of the Punjab.

Addressing a capacity building workshop of the students relating to campaign, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that they will inform the farming community about latest methods relating to sowing, water, cultivation, eradication of weeds and harvesting etc.

He said last year, the government launched a wheat campaign in collaboration with agricultural universities to attract farmers towards latest methods in wheat cultivation. He said that this year, it is expanded and 50,000 students from three agricultural universities of the province will visit the villages across the provinces.

He said that 30,000 students from UAF, 12,000 from PMAS Arid Agriculture University and 8,000 from Agriculture University Multan will visit the fields of the farmers. He said that to deal with the effects of climate change, work is going on in UAF on high-quality varieties of wheat, which will increase the production per acre.

Director General Agricultural Extension Anjum Ali Bhuttar said that the extension department is determined to deliver agricultural recommendations to 22,000 villages. He said that research work should be reached at farmers' fields.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar said that in order to get better results of wheat campaign, the farmers have to be attracted to the modern method. He said that campaign would help the students get first-hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems also.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that like the previous year, the university is committed to reach out the farming community for the purpose. He told that the university would provide free of cost quality seeds to the farmers of flood-hit areas as a step towards rehabilitation and food security. He said that the university is taking all possible measures for agricultural uplift.