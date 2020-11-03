University of Agriculture Faisalabad decides to open classrooms in shifts for learning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will open its physical classrooms for all degree programmes as a part of hybrid learning (physical and online) system with keeping in view the SOPs amid the second wave of COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will open its physical classrooms for all degree programmes as a part of hybrid learning (physical and online) system with keeping in view the SOPs amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The classes will be divided into many shifts and physical classroom to be opened for around a month for each student.

It was decided at the Dean Committee that was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at New Senate Hall on Tuesday.

The UAF Vice Chancellor said the university was adopting guidance of Higher Education, in which, 30 percent of total enrollments will remain at the campus.

He directed the university staff to ensure academic activities keeping corona SOP in view. Now, we have to live with corona condition. "We should get benefit from the online scheme of studies but it is not a complete alternative of physical classroom, therefore all possible tools should be ensured in the online education for students", he added.

He further said, "It is our responsibly to play due role on our part in the development and progress of the country". He said the UAF would enhance its outreach activities to address problems of farming community.

He said the UAF was making the system flexible to attain international funding and improve educational quality at par with world standards.

He said the majority of our population was associated with agriculture sector, adding the poverty and hunger alleviation was directly linked with this sector. Therefore. nexus of agriculture experts, researchers, farmersand industry was prerequisite to improve the situation at national level, he added.