University of Agriculture Faisalabad develops multi-grain flour to cope with malnutrition: Vice Chancellor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad food scientists have developed a multi-grain titled 'Maxgrain' flour to cope with malnutrition issue which is hitting more than 50 per cent of the population.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while addressing a workshop titled composite flour technology. The workshop was arranged by National Institute of Food Science and Technology UAF under a project 'Composite flour technology: a step towards managing malnutrition and food security in Pakistan'.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the composite flour was developed by analysing a blend of cereals including wheat, corn barley, oat, millet, sorghum quinoa and in 54 combinations. He said that wheat flour being a staple food lacks iron, zinc, and amino acid that were essential for a person.

He stressed the need to create awareness about the issue and to use multi-grain flour for a healthy life. He said that 58 per cent of our population was in the grip of food insecurity. He was of the view that pesticide and other material was adding food contamination, provoking illness and health hazards.

He also suggested to add honey, eggs, yogurts, and milk in our routine food.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that despite having plenty of food, we were facing malnutrition crisis." He urged the people to use balanced diet and adopt physical activities in their daily lives.

Dr Imran Pasha said that they had developed combination of Chapati, bread and cookies. He said that out of all 54 combinations, 10 blends for each product chapatti, bread and biscuits were selected and analyzed for nutritional and sensitive attributes. He also presented the research activities and research outcomes. He said that that there is need to create the awareness about the issues of nutrition.

Director General National Institute of Food Science & Technology Dr Nuzhat Huma said that it is surprising that 50% of the women and children were malnourished in our country. She said maternal and child malnutrition remains the major issue for the country," Talking about the iron and vitamins deficiencies, she said in Pakistan, iron deficiency (anaemia) and vitamin A deficiency remains widespread. She said that vitamin D deficiency at high with 60 percent; and vitamin A at 45 percent.