University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Develops Multigrain Flour To Cope With Malnutrition: Vice Chancellor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) food scientists have developed a multigrain flour titled 'maxgrain' to cope with malnutrition.
This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while addressing a workshop titled composite flour technology.
The workshop was arranged by the National Institute of Food Science and Technology UAF under a project 'Composite flour technology: a step towards managing malnutrition and food security in Pakistan'.
Addressing the seminar, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the composite flour was developed by analysing a blend of cereals, including wheat, corn barley, oat, millet, sorghum quinoa and in 54 combinations.
He stressed the need for creating awareness to use multigrain flour for a healthy life.
Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Imran Pasha and Director General National Institute of Food Science& Technology Dr Nuzhat Huma also addressed.