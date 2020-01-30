University of Agriculture Faisalabad develops multigrain flour to cope with malnutrition: Vice Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) food scientists have developed a multigrain flour titled 'maxgrain' to cope with malnutrition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) food scientists have developed a multigrain flour titled 'maxgrain' to cope with malnutrition.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while addressing a workshop titled composite flour technology.

The workshop was arranged by the National Institute of Food Science and Technology UAF under a project 'Composite flour technology: a step towards managing malnutrition and food security in Pakistan'.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the composite flour was developed by analysing a blend of cereals, including wheat, corn barley, oat, millet, sorghum quinoa and in 54 combinations.

He stressed the need for creating awareness to use multigrain flour for a healthy life.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Imran Pasha and Director General National Institute of Food Science& Technology Dr Nuzhat Huma also addressed.