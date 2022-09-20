University of Agriculture Faisalabad dispatches 4 trucks of relief items to flood-hit areas

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has dispatched four trucks loaded with daily use items to help the flood-affected people with ration, clothes, tents, mosquito nets, medicines, etc

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has dispatched four trucks loaded with daily use items to help the flood-affected people with ration, clothes, tents, mosquito nets, medicines, etc.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan flanked by Director Student Affairs Dr. Nadeem Abbas, Senior Tutor Dr. Shoukat Ali, Dr. Ahmed Sattar, Dr. Ijaz Saleem, Dr. Saqib and others dispatched the trucks during a ceremony here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan said that the country was facing one of the worst devastation due to floods that had played havoc not only with lives of the people but also with agriculture sector by intensifying food insecurity situation.

He said that UAF was taking all possible steps for rehabilitation of agriculture sector in flood-hit areas in addition to helping the affected people at maximum extent.

In this connection, the campus community, students, teachers and administration actively participated in 45-day rehabilitation camp set up by Senior Tutor Office and Student Affairs Coordinator Office to collect donations for flood stricken people.

Veterinary and human doctors also proceeded to flood-hit areas with relief goods in order to provide medical treatment to affected livestock as well as human beings, he added.

The relief goods were sent to Rajanpur where university team headed by Dr Irfan Afzal and Dr Saqib would distribute relief items among affected people of this area whereas crop seeds would be distributed among farmers during next phase, he added.