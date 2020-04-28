University of Agriculture Faisalabad donates Rs 5.133 mln to PM Relief Fund for COVID-19

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has donated over Rs 5.133 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has donated over Rs 5.133 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf presented donation a cheque to Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar in a meeting at Governor's House, says a news release issued by UAF on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that amid current scenario, online classes were in full swing, enabling the students to study at homes.

He said the UAF had capacity to give a lecture to 2000 students at a time online. He said that students could get their courses work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes which would not disrupt their academic activities.

He said the university had also set up food fund for deserving people of campus community.

He said that Ramazan gift was being distributed among deserving families of UAF community. He said on Easter, the UAF had disbursed ration bags among the Christian community.

He said, "We are mobilizing the UAF community to play due role to encounter the pandemic".

He also presented hand sanitizer developed by UAF scientist to the governor.

The governor said the government was striving hard to assist people affected by coronavirus. The government is giving Rs12,000 to each poor family under Ehsaas Programme without any political discrimination. The online educational system at this time was paving way to enhance continue academic actives, Governor added.