University of Agriculture Faisalabad entomologists visit locusts-hit areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and Chairman Entomology Dr Mansoor-ul-Hassan Sahi, entomologists' team led by Assistant Professor Entomology Dr Amer Rasool along with Deputy Director Pest Warning Faisalabad Division Masood and UAF internship students visited the locust affected areas of tehsil 18-Hazari Jhang and Kot Shakir.

UAF spokesman said that the entomologists' team observed 1st & 2nd instar nymphs of locust hopping from sand dunes to gram fields. They shared some recommendation with Agriculture Officers and Incharge National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for effective control.

The team suggested dose of Lambda cyhalothrin 3ml/lit of water as tested earlier in the lab of Locust Control Lab UAF. They advised increase in number of spray-men for efficient control on vast area at a time. They shared with officers concerned about most vulnerable stage (2nd & 3rd instars) nymphs of locust.

They also briefed the Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad Abdul Hameed, Assistant Commissioner 18-Hazari Mohsin Alam and Capt. Aqib from NDMA about effective combat operation against locusts.