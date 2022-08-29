UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Establishes Relief Camps To Collect Donations For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 10:38 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Monday established flood relief camps to collect donations for flood-stricken people

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while chairing the meeting of deans and directors of the university said UAF employees from BPS-1 to BPS-16 were donating their one-day salary whereas two days salary of officers from BPS-17 to above) would also be donated to help out the brothers and sisters who fell victims to the flood catastrophe.

He directed the officials concerned to prepare silage for livestock of the flood-hit areas and said that UAF teams would proceed for the affected areas with donations within next couple of days.

UAF VC said that it was the time to help out flood-hit people as it was devastation in the agriculture and livestock sector which caused serious food crises.

He appealed to the people to help the flood affectees as much as possible.

