University of Agriculture Faisalabad finalises plan to celebrate Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) was all set to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm on August 14.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has constituted a committee to make foolproof arrangements to celebrate Independence Day and show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The day will start with prayers at the central mosques at 8am,After independence walk at 8:40am from Admin Block,siren will be sounded at 8:58am. A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at 9am at Iqbal Auditorium.