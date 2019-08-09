University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Finalises Plan To Celebrate Independence Day
Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:27 PM
The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was all set to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm on August 14
UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has constituted a committee to make foolproof arrangements to celebrate Independence Day and show solidarity with Kashmiris.
The day will start with prayers at the central mosques at 8am,After independence walk at 8:40am from Admin Block,siren will be sounded at 8:58am. A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at 9am at Iqbal Auditorium.