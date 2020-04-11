University of Agriculture Faisalabad gift 130 Christian employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Saturday distributed gift packs among UAF 's 130 Christian employees on the eve of Easter to express solidarity with them on their religious festival.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Treasurer/Registrar Umar Saeed, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, and other notables distributed the gift packs.

The VC said that the situation called for such gestures as these could foster inter-faith harmony.

However,he said that not a single penny was utilized from the university resources for the gift packs as donation was collected from administrative and university staff.

The gift were given to gardeners, power house staff, sanitation and others who were serving even