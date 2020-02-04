University of Agriculture Faisalabad hold walk to mark Kashmir Day

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday organized a walk and a seminar to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Senior Professor Dr. Athar Javed led the rally which was attended by a large number of university students and teachers participated.

While addressing the seminar,Dr Javed said Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan and majority of its population are Muslims,adding,"Our nation stands with Kashmiri people and no one will be allowed to sabotage their right of self-determination".

Other speakers urged the United Nations and International organizations to play their role to stop Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, several students of UAF Laboratory school and College System presented skits, national songs and speeches to express their solidarity with the people of Kashmir.