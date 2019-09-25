University of Agriculture Faisalabad holds rally to mark World Pharmacist Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) on Wednesday took out a rally to mark World Pharmacist Day.

Acting Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF Dr Tariq Javed led the rally arranged by Department of Pharmacy UAF while Pharmacy Department Incharge Dr Farooq Azam and a large number of faculty and staff participated in it.

This year is aimed to promote pharmacists' crucial role in safeguarding patient safety through improving medicines use and reducing medication errors. "Safe and effective medicines for all" is the theme of this year's day.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Javed said that pharmacists were charged with responsibility to safeguard the health of the people.

He said that in our society self-medication has become usual which was causing hazardous effects on the helth.

He said that the people must be educated to avoid self-medication. He said that during the self-medication beside others effects the people use the heavy dozes which reduce immunity level.

Dr Farooq Azam stressed the need to move towards the Nano medicine which was getting popularity across the globe. He said that nano medicine had the potential to significantly improve some treatments.

He said that nano medicine research deals with improved cell material interactions, development of diagnostics for rapid monitoring, drug delivery, targeted cancer therapies, and gene delivery systems.