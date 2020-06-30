University of Agriculture Faisalabad inks agreement for improving its administrative, financial systems

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has inked an agreement with two reputable companies to install Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Campus Management Solution (CMS) with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million in order to bring administrative and financial management system on a par with the international standards and make it more effective on digitalised pattern

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has inked an agreement with two reputable companies to install Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Campus Management Solution (CMS) with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million in order to bring administrative and financial management system on a par with the international standards and make it more effective on digitalised pattern.

Speaking at the ceremony, Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri said that on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, the university was making all-out efforts to ensure foolproof management system to facilitate people.

He said that under the said system, all administrative matters including admissions, alumni and financial including procurement, payroll, pension etc., would be digitaliaed to facilitate the campus community.

He said that the project will be completed in 15 months. He said that the funding for the project will be made from HEC Funded Project Information and Communication Technology.