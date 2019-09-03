UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Inks MoU With Chinese Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:36 AM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad inks MoU with Chinese Academy

Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture Sciences and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the area of academia and research especially in the agriculture

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture Sciences and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the area of academia and research especially in the agriculture.

The MoU was duly signed by Chines Institute Vice President Dr LIU Guodao and UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf.

Dr LIU Guodao said, "Through the collaboration, we will able to learn from each other experiences." He said that Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) is the national institution engaged in tropical agricultural research and development as well as graduate student education.

He said that it is engaged in researches on tropical fruits, tropical bio-fuel crops, tropical vegetables, tropical textile fiber crops, tropical oil crops, tropical medicinal crops, agricultural machinery, environment and plant protection, biotechnology, genetic resource conservation and development for tropical agriculture, as well as agro-product quality and safety standards formulation and monitoring and test technology for tropical agriculture.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said China has adopted a model of small scaled implements for small farmers, adding, "The university has taken up the challenges of developing small implements as more than 90 percent of our farming community consists of small farmers." He stressed the need to learn from the Chinese experiences in farm machinery value addition and seed.

The meeting discussed fruits, vegetable and crops.

UAF Dean Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Institute of Horticulture Science Director Dr. Aman Ullah Malik, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Director External Linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad and other notables attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Education China Agriculture Student Oil Textile From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercepts Saudi-bound Houthi drone

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s reinforcing the foundation ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 3, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health S ..

4 minutes ago

Middle class feels the squeeze in debt-wracked Arg ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.