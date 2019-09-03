University of Agriculture Faisalabad inks MoU with Chinese Academy

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture Sciences and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the area of academia and research especially in the agriculture

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture Sciences and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the area of academia and research especially in the agriculture.

The MoU was duly signed by Chines Institute Vice President Dr LIU Guodao and UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf.

Dr LIU Guodao said, "Through the collaboration, we will able to learn from each other experiences." He said that Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) is the national institution engaged in tropical agricultural research and development as well as graduate student education.

He said that it is engaged in researches on tropical fruits, tropical bio-fuel crops, tropical vegetables, tropical textile fiber crops, tropical oil crops, tropical medicinal crops, agricultural machinery, environment and plant protection, biotechnology, genetic resource conservation and development for tropical agriculture, as well as agro-product quality and safety standards formulation and monitoring and test technology for tropical agriculture.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said China has adopted a model of small scaled implements for small farmers, adding, "The university has taken up the challenges of developing small implements as more than 90 percent of our farming community consists of small farmers." He stressed the need to learn from the Chinese experiences in farm machinery value addition and seed.

The meeting discussed fruits, vegetable and crops.

UAF Dean Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Institute of Horticulture Science Director Dr. Aman Ullah Malik, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Director External Linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad and other notables attended the meeting.