University of Agriculture Faisalabad introduces carrot bed-planter machine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture UAF ) scientists have introduced a carrot bed-planter machine that increases profitability and productivity by five times, and saves water and seed consumption up to 50 per cent compared to a traditional way of farming.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf visited the demonstration carrot field, developed by Water Management Research Center (WMRC), UAF, of a farmer, Rana Faheem, on the outskirts of the city.

He was flanked by WMRC Director Dr Muhammad Arshad, Research Officer Ahmad Waqas, and Director Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Javed and other notables.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that mechanization was a key to achieve the maximum agricultural yield potential.

He said that it had become need of the hour to shun traditional farming and to promote high-efficient irrigation agriculture for a better tomorrow. He said that it was the need of the hour to educate farmers about modern irrigation techniques.

WMRC Director Dr Muhammad Arshad said that they were practicing reverse engineering techniques to develop affordable and practicable machinery for small farmers.

Research Officer Ahmad Waqas said the modern irrigation techniques such like bed planting would help the country save water from 40 to 50 per cent and make the half of the seed quantity than the traditional ones.