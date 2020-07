University of Agriculture Faisalabad invites online applications for admission

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited online applications for admission in various postgraduate programs fall in winter semester 2020-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited online applications for admission in various postgraduate programs fall in winter semester 2020-21.

UAF spokesman said here on Saturday that these programs include MSc (Honors) and M.Phil/MS Agronomy, Crop Physiology, Agri Biotechnology, Biotechnology, Entomology, Forestry, Horticulture, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Plant Pathology, Soil Science, Environmental Science, Climate Change, Seed Science & Technology, Agricultural Extension, Agri Economics, Development Economics, Rural Development, Environmental & Resource Economics, Rural Sociology, MS (Management) Specialization Agribusiness, Dairy Technology, food Technology, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Food Science Management, Food Safety & Quality Management, Home Economics (Food & Nutrition) Home Economics (Human Development & Family Studies), Home Economics (Clothing & Textile), Agricultural Engineering, Water Resource Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Energy System Engineering, Food Engineering, Animal Breeding & Genetics, Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management, Poultry Science, Theriogenology, Anatomy, Clinical Medicines & Surgery, Microbiology, Parasitology, Pathology, Physiology, Pharmacology, Epidemiology & Public Health, Botany, Bio-Chemistry, Chemistry, Statistics, Physics, Zoology and Mathematics.

The eligible candidates can submit their applications for admission online through university website http://postgraduate.uaf.edu.pk/Default.aspx, August 31, 2020. More information in this regard can be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk, or through email postgraduate@uaf.edu.pk, telephone numbers 041-9200189,041-9200645, 041-9200161-70 extension 3700, 3701, 3702, 3703, 4405 and 3800, he added.