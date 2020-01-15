University of Agriculture Faisalabad launches E-filing system

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has launched an E-filing system at the campus to make administrative system the most vibrant and efficient

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while administering the oath to the newly-elected Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the university here Wednesday.

Dr Muhammad Issa Khan was elected as President of ASA, Dr Muhammad Sagheer Vice President, Dr Muhammad Anjum Zia Secretary ASA, Dr Abdul Ghafoor Treasurer and Dr Sajid Aqeel as Joint Secretary.

Talking to the participant, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the university was making headway to find its space in top 500 universities in the world.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to address problems and issues of the campus community at the earliest.