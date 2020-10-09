University of Agriculture Faisalabad marks World Egg Day

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday marked the World Egg Day in order to highlight the importance of nutritive value of eggs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday marked the World Egg Day in order to highlight the importance of nutritive value of eggs.

At the event, the students showcased the different dishes of eggs and a seminar was arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry UAF.

Addressing on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that it was essential to change food habits keeping its nutrition value, lifestyle and body requirement in view to combat the increasing ailment in the country. He added that eggs should be made an essential part of our intake. He said that egg was high value food and it also decreased the risk of many diseases.

He said it has vitamin B which protects skin, hair and liver. Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Aslam Mirza said world egg day was initiated in 1996 in order to raise awareness among the masses about its benefits and their important role in life. He said that egg is an important source of nutrition and contains proteins, minerals and vitamins. Dr Fawad Ahmad said the per person annual consumption of eggs was very less than 100 in our country whereas human body requirement stands at 300 eggs a year. Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences Prof Dr Qamar Bilal and Dr Yousef also addressed the occasion.