UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Marks World Egg Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad marks World Egg Day

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday marked the World Egg Day in order to highlight the importance of nutritive value of eggs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday marked the World Egg Day in order to highlight the importance of nutritive value of eggs.

At the event, the students showcased the different dishes of eggs and a seminar was arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry UAF.

Addressing on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that it was essential to change food habits keeping its nutrition value, lifestyle and body requirement in view to combat the increasing ailment in the country. He added that eggs should be made an essential part of our intake. He said that egg was high value food and it also decreased the risk of many diseases.

He said it has vitamin B which protects skin, hair and liver. Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Aslam Mirza said world egg day was initiated in 1996 in order to raise awareness among the masses about its benefits and their important role in life. He said that egg is an important source of nutrition and contains proteins, minerals and vitamins. Dr Fawad Ahmad said the per person annual consumption of eggs was very less than 100 in our country whereas human body requirement stands at 300 eggs a year. Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences Prof Dr Qamar Bilal and Dr Yousef also addressed the occasion.

Related Topics

World Event University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

26 minutes ago

China thanks Pakistani govt, people for voicing su ..

1 minute ago

Quarter Final stage reached in PGF Match Play Golf ..

1 minute ago

Russia-Denmark Cooperation Council to Convene Agai ..

1 minute ago

'Jobless politicians' get united on one-point agen ..

2 minutes ago

Coffee chain Tim Hortons vows to create 2,000 UK j ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.