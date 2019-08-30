University of Agriculture Faisalabad observe Kashmir hour

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) -:The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday observed Kashmir hour to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and gave unanimous message that entire Pakistani nation stands with them.

A rally led by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf was taken out in which a large number of faculty members and students participated.

While addressing the rally Dr Ashraf said that Pakistani nation's support for Kashmiris will continue till the resolutions of the issue.

He condemned Indian move to revoke article 370 that gave Occupied Kashmir an autonomous status.

He slammed Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 25-day curfew and killing of Kashmiri civilians.

He urged United Nations and international organizations to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir.

He said that Modi government was spreading worst oppression in the IHK.

Prof. Dr Tahir Siddique said that Pakistani nation stands resolutely behind Kahsmiri and no one will be allowed to sabotage their right of self-determination. Syed Qamar Bukhari said that Indian move to change the demography of IHK was a war crime under Geneva Convention.