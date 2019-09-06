University of Agriculture, Faisalabad observe Defense Day

Like other parts of the country, Defense Day was observed at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad with a firm resolve and commitment that every inch of the motherland would be safeguarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Defense Day was observed at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad with a firm resolve and commitment that every inch of the motherland would be safeguarded.

A special ceremony was held at New Senate Hall with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf on the chair, here Friday.

Addressing the participants, VC paid homage to the martyrs who defended the motherland.

While sharing his memories, he said that he was student of grade-6th, when India attacked Pakistan, but he was not well aware of the passion, commitment and selflessness of the compatriots who defended the country with great vigor and zeal and did not allow Indian forces to enter in the motherland.

He said at that time, every Pakistani was fully charged to pay unwavering support to the Armed forces.

He was of the view that India was fully understood the courage, commitment and passion of the Pakistanis that they do not afraid of the death rather they consider it a beginning of new life with all blessing of Allah.

He said Indian forces used to do little violations on the line of control, but they would not dare to initiate war against Pakistan.

He said that great nations always remembered their martyrs as national zeal was must for a country's defense, adding "we must make strong foundation of the economy and defeat India in the technology as in 5th generation war, a bacteria developed by our enemy, can kill humans so we need to have deterrence of technology to counter such attacks." Principal Officer Students' Affairs, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, senior tutor Dr Athar Javed Khan, Natasha Murtaza and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later the participants took a Kashmir Solidarity Rally.