Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 08:55 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad observes World Hepatitis Day

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has observed World Hepatitis Day and arranged a seminar and free nutrition and screening camps to create awareness among the masses for prevention from this disease

Addressing the seminar, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that hepatitis was a chronic issue which was hitting 12 million people in the country and Faisalabad was one of the most hepatitis-affected areas.

Addressing the seminar, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that hepatitis was a chronic issue which was hitting 12 million people in the country and Faisalabad was one of the most hepatitis-affected areas.

He said that the agriculture university was actively working on "One Health" programme that was providing opportunities for medical, agricultural and environmental scientists to work together for solution of national issues.

He was of the view that healthy lifestyle was a way to lead a blessed life. He said that malnutrition issue was hitting a large number of people which was also responsible for increasing ailment in the society.

Prof Dr Zahid Yaseen Hashmi, Chairman Liver Foundation Trust Faisalabad said that unhealthy lifestyle caused development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

He said that the sedentary lifestyle had been associated with weight gain and obesity. "If we use the diet by keeping lifestyle, health and needs, etc. in view, it works as medicine whereas the irrational use of diet contributes to develop disease", he added.

He said that protein was very essential for liver care. He said that water-borne diseases were rampant in Faisalabad due to presence of multiple pollutants in underground water.

Dr Benish Sarwar Khan called for avoiding commercial uncooked foods, keep normal vitamin D status, regularly check vitamin B12 level, include plenty of protein, and low fat and low cholesterol diet.

Dr Muhammad Imran Arshad briefed the audience about hepatitis and prevention.

Later, UAF established Free Nutrition Camp whereas Liver Center Faisalabad set up free hepatitis screening camp.

