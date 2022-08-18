UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Observes National Tree Plantation Day

August 18, 2022

University of Agriculture Faisalabad observes national tree plantation day

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed national tree plantation day on Thursday.

In this regards, a seminar was held under the auspices of Department of Forestry and Green Youth Movement

Deans Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Asghar Bajwa, Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri, Dr Jaffar �Jaskani, Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Farrukh Nawaz, Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Dr.

Muhammad Irfan, Dr Haroon Rasheed and other notables attended the seminar and planted the trees.

The speakers stressed upon the need to sensitize the public about increasing tree plantation. They said, "We have to create public momentum to mitigate greenhouse emissions, soil degradation, water wastage and pollution, and increase tree cover. They said that the young generation should also be encouraged to participate actively through awareness campaigns, discussions, and plantation campaigns.

